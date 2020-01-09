Simple 5 steps to Do-It-Yourself Barn Doors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brothers Brandon and Mike Kay are the JunkHunks, and they're one of the presenters at the Salt Lake Home Show.

One of the top design trends for Utah homes right now are the barn doors, and the JunkHunks say you can do them yourself! In fact, they came on our show to demonstrate a simple five step process:

1) Determine Dimensions (Measure the height and width of opening)

2) Cut lumber 2 inches larger than the opening

3) Assembly (Screw or nail pieces together)

4) Paint/Stain

5) Hardware Installation (Track, Handles, & Hooks)

The JunkHunks will be on the Design Stage:

Friday, Jan. 10 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m.

The Salt Lake Home Show presented by Mountain America Credit Union

Dates:

Friday, January 10, 2019 2:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 11, 2019 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 12, 2019 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission

Adults (Door) $12.00

Adults (Online) $10.00

Weekend Adult (ages 13+) and Seniors 55+ - Valid all three days of the show $15.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE (with a paying adult)

Group Tickets (20 or more) $8.00

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with valid ID on Friday, January 10, 2020. A valid ID must be presented at Will Call in the South Lobby.

Trade Day: All home-related tradespeople or members of an affiliated association get into the show complimentary on Sunday, January 12, 2020. A valid ID must be presented at Will Call. Business cards, association membership cards, employee IDs, vocational school and trade school IDs are accepted.

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeHomeShow.com.