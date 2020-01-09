SEND NUDES road sign in Kentucky was a result of hacking, officials say

Posted 2:47 pm, January 9, 2020, by

PINE KNOT, Ky. — Drivers in Whitley County, Kentucky, got a shock while driving on Highway 92 when a road sign made a pretty personal demand.

An electronic road sign in Pine Knot asked drivers to “send nudes.” Officials with the Kentucky Transportation say that the sign was hacked and was part of a contracted construction project.

The sign was quickly turned off by administrators. The system belonged to McCreary County and was password protected, but someone was able to crack the code.

A WLEX viewer sent a photo saying he noticed the sign on his commute home and had to stop to take photos.

This story was originally published by Melissa Ratliff on WLEX.

