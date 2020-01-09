× Republican official in Delaware apologizes for blaming Jews for Trump impeachment

A Republican Party official in Delaware has apologized for an anti-Semitic Facebook post in which she blamed Jews for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

According to the Delaware News Journal, Sussex County GOP’s Vice Chairwoman, Nelly Jordan, posted the statement in question to her Facebook page earlier this month. In the post, she reportedly said that some Jewish people that support impeachment are “going against the will of God.”

“Many Jews ‘In Name Only’ lend themselves to be in the hoaks (sic) of the pure made up story of impeachment that the Democrats have woven,” the post read, according to the News Journal. “Fortunately for us the people that believe that God gave us a brain to think for ourselves can see through the madness these left socialist believers had concocted against a President … God please have mercy on them, some of the Jewish people are doing today as it was in the times of the Old Testament, go against God’s will even after He had mercy on them.”

The post was later deleted, but not before others were able to grab screenshots.

On Tuesday, Jordan issued an apology for her Facebook post.

“After much reflection and thought, I now realize my words were inappropriate. I apologize for raising questions about a people, a faith, and a culture whose beliefs span a broad political spectrum. No matter how heated our collective discourse becomes, it should never cross the line as I did,” Jordan’s statement read, in part, according to the Delaware News Journal.

Jordan’s comments came days after a second Delaware Republican Party Official resigned for using a gay slur in a comment on a Facebook post.

News Journal. New Castle County Republican Party Chairman Chris Rowe initially refused to apologize for using the slur, though he stepped down as the party chair, according to the

The Sussex County Republican Party Chair Don Petitmermet released an apology for both incidents Wednesday.

“First and foremost, the Sussex County Republican Party (SCRP) welcomes and respects all individuals regardless of color, ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation. This also holds true for the Delaware State Republican Party and the National Party. We welcome members from all groups and there is no place for intolerance,” Ptitmermet said. “In today’s hyper-political environment words are often used without much thought as to their actual meaning. That said, we can and must do better.”

According to the Dover Post, the Sussex County Republican executive committee will meet on Monday to discuss Jordan’s comments. During that meeting, the 50-person committee will vote on whether to remove Jordan from her post.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.