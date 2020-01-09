× Logan ranks in the top ten for low property crime, survey says

LOGAN – Cities with large populations of college students are among the safest cities, according to a home security review site.

On a list of the top ten cities with the lowest property crime, Logan ranks No. 8.

Burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft are classified by the FBI as property crime.

For the purposes of determining the safest cities to own or rent a home or vacation property, Reviews.org did not include motor vehicle-related crimes with property crimes.

Among the top ten safest cities, four are in Lousiana. Multiple cities in New England ranked among the least safe for property crimes.

Safest cities for property crimes

Gettysburg, PA Midland, MI The Villages, FL State College, PA Wausau-Weston, WI Cambridge-Newton-Framingham, MA Wheeling, WV-OH Logan, UT-ID Glens Falls, NY Appleton, WI

Most dangerous cities for property crime