× Georgia burglar broke into a Taco Bell, prepared himself a meal and took a nap

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – Authorities in Georgia are searching for a man who broke into a Taco Bell, made himself a meal and took a nap before making off with electronics.

The Gwinnett County Police Department say the burglary happened at the Lawrenceville location on Sugarloaf Parkway early Christmas morning.

Surveillance video released by police on Wednesday shows the man approaching the restaurant at about 12:15 a.m. before entering through the drive-thru window. Once inside, he’s seen using the fryers to make himself a meal and then eating it.

Once the man finished eating, he proceeded to take a nap on the floor of the restaurant.

Three hours later, police say the suspect woke up, stole a laptop and a tablet, and left the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, who was wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black sneakers at the time of the break-in.

Anyone with information that may help law enforcement identify the man should contact Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visiting http://www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.