FARMINGTON, Utah — A driver was critically injured in a head-on collision with a Utah Transit Authority bus in Farmington Thursday morning.

According to a UTA spokesman, the crash happened near 900 S 200 E.

The driver and a passenger on the bus suffered minor injuries. The crash did not cause an interruption to UTA services, the UTA spokesman said.

