Weber County Sheriff’s Office announce passing of Sgt. Marilee Howell

WEBER COUNTY — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that Sgt. Marilee Howell passed away after a multi-year battle with cancer.

Sgt. Howell began her service in law enforcement with Utah Adult Probation where she worked for over 20 years. In 2003, Howell joined the Weber County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy. She would later become a Sgt. with WCSO.

In a Facebook post, the WCSO described Sgt. Howell as “a dedicated employee who went out of her way to do a difficult job with integrity and tenacity.”

Marilee’s husband, Mike added “Marilee loved being a Weber County Deputy and loves those she worked with.”