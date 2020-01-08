Use the FOX 13 promo code and save on tickets to “Pompeii: The Exhibition,” open now at The Leonardo.

Posted 11:52 am, January 8, 2020, by , Updated at 11:53AM, January 8, 2020

Use the promo code: “FOX1320” or mention FOX 13 for a discounted $13 child admission to  “Pompeii: The Exhibition” at The Leonardo, located at 209 East 500 South in Salt Lake City. The exhibition is open now through May 3rd. The promo code is good through February 29th.

The sudden disaster that destroyed the city also preserved a unique record of daily life at the height of the Roman Empire. Artifacts on loan from the Naples National Archeological Museum in Italy take visitors through a unique Roman villa and onto the winding streets of Pompeii, exploring the forum, theater and marketplace along the way.

Purchase your tickets here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.