Trump addresses nation after Iran launches missiles at airbase housing US troops

Iran fired missiles at the Al-Asad Airbase and Irbil Airbase in Iraq. There are members of the American military stationed at the base.

CNN reports that there were no casualties following the attack.

Trump tweeted Tuesday evening that “all is well” following the attack.

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now,” Trump said. “So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”

The White House tweeted Wednesday morning that Trump would deliver his remarks at 11 a.m. ET.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday morning that the Syrian government had expressed solidarity with Iran following Tuesday’s attack.

“American regime responsible for all the repercussions due to its reckless policy and arrogant mentality,” the Syrian foreign ministry said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

Syria is Iran’s most reliable ally in the region.

The Associated Press also reports that NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg condemned Iran’s actions, and they were monitoring the situation.