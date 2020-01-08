These BYU students have created a satirical website that makes fun of all things Provo — and it’s funny as heck
SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake Tribune says a new website is sort of like The Onion of Provo.
Except at The Alternate Universe — the satirical website run by students at Brigham Young University — no casserole joke is off-limits, lists of classes “guaranteed to get you married” are encouraged, and everything gets better with more essential oils.
“Provo — and Utah, too, for that matter — they’re just so weird,” teased Stephen Fortuna, the site’s founder. “Actually, I don’t know if weird really captures it. It has its own culture, which gives us a lot of material to play with.”
