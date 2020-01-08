SLCPD responding to officer-involved shooting in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are responding to a shooting in the area of 1500 W and North Temple, according to Sgt. Keith Horrocks with SLCPD.
In a tweet sent out by SLCPD, they confirmed the situation as an “Officer-Involved Critical Incident”.
Officers stopped a stolen vehicle at 1460 W at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday when the incident occurred. Officers immediately rendered first aid on the 20-year-old suspect who was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
