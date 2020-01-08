× Sen. Lee rebukes ‘distressing’ military briefing

WASHINGTON — Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) spoke out harshly Wednesday after attending a 75-minute military briefing regarding United States actions against Iran, calling it “probably the worst briefing I’ve seen, at least on a military issue, in the nine years I’ve served in the United States Senate.”

“What I found so distressing about that briefing was that one of the messages we received from the briefers was, ‘Do not debate. Do not discuss the issue of the appropriateness of further military intervention against Iran. And then if you do, you’ll be emboldening Iran,’” a visibly-upset Lee told reporters Wednesday. “The implication being that we would somehow be making America less safe by having a debate or a discussion about the appropriateness of further military involvement against the government of Iran.”

Lee said he walked away from the briefing in support of a measure introduced by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) to prevent a war with Iran.