Rollover accident sends vehicle into creek in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Commuters in Little Cottonwood Canyon should expect delays after a rollover accident sent a vehicle into the creek at China Wall along SR 210, according to Utah Department of Transportation.

Wednesday afternoon, a single vehicle was traveling down Little Cottonwood Canyon when it rolled off the road and into the creek.

The accident happened near milepost 9, about a mile south of Alta Ski Resort.

According to Melody Gray with the Unified Police Department, the vehicle was traveling too fast for the conditions when the accident occurred.

No injuries have been reported and crews are working to get the vehicle out of the creek.

#Accident Alert: There is a rollover into the creek at China Wall in #LCCroad #SR210 (near mile post 9). The two lanes of uphill traffic are flowing normally at this time but do expect moderate delays when the tow truck arrives. @UDOTTRAFFIC @UDOTRegionTwo @CanyonAlerts — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) January 8, 2020

At 4:34 p.m., UDOT confirmed the vehicle has been cleared and traffic is flowing normally again.