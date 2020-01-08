Judge sides with state, tosses SLC’s lawsuit over inland port

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has sided with the state of Utah and rejected Salt Lake City’s lawsuit challenging the inland port project.

In a ruling issued late Wednesday, 3rd District Court Judge James Blanch ruled the state’s actions in creating the Inland Port Authority did not step on municipal or land use powers.

“The City argues that in creating the Authority, the Legislature created the functional equivalent of a city by special law for the sole purpose of interfering with the City’s constitutionally granted authority over its municipal functions and municipal monies,” Judge Blanch wrote. “But the Authority is not a city or a town; it is a special commission created by the Legislature…”

Judge Blanch denied Salt Lake City’s request to halt the inland port project and granted the state of Utah’s motion for summary judgment, dismissing the case.

The inland port is a massive import-export center being created just west of Salt Lake City International Airport. In concept, it would move goods in quickly in and out of Utah, bypassing the traditional customs port. But the proposal has faced pushback since its inception.

Environmental groups have protested the project, arguing that with increased trucks and trains, it will harm the Wasatch Front’s already problematic air quality. It is also being located by the Great Salt Lake, which is home to wetlands and migratory birds. The protests have gotten so heated, police have arrested people demonstrating at the Inland Port Authority Board meetings and offices.

The lawsuit, filed by former Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski, challenged the project as stepping on the city’s land use and taxing authority. She accused the state of a “land grab” by claiming as much as a third of the city for the project.

As a candidate, Mayor Erin Mendenhall said she would continue the lawsuit filed by per predecessor. Mayor Mendenhall’s office did not immediately have a comment on the ruling or if Salt Lake City intended to appeal.

Mayor Mendenhall’s new city attorney, Katherine Lewis, had just been appointed to take over the post on Wednesday.

“We appreciate the thoughtful analysis the District Court put into this ruling. While achieving perfection in lawmaking is difficult, collaboration is key to achieving the best possible results,” Utah Governor Gary Herbert’s Office told FOX 13 in a statement. “We appreciated working with both the legislative branch and representatives of the Salt Lake City Council during the 2018 general session to help make adjustments in the inland port bill. Those adjustments ultimately led to a better version of the bill. We look forward to continued collaboration between the Inland Port Authority, Salt Lake City, and its residents.”

Read the judge’s ruling here:

