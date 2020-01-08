× Huntsman Cancer Institute to provide free Naloxone kits ‘no questions asked’

SALT LAKE CITY — In an announcement, the Huntsman Cancer Institute Learning Center will now provide free Naloxone kits available to the public, no questions asked.

The life-saving drug, Naloxone, also known as “Narcan” is used to treat opioid overdoses in emergency situations. Carried by first responders, the drug can be found at pharmacies and now with help from Utah Naloxone, an organization created to increase access to the medicine in order to combat the opioid epidemic, can be found at Huntsman Cancer Institute Learning Center 1950, 2000 Cir of Hope Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84112.