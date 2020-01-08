How to get rid of that static in your hair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a problem many people have in the winter -- static in their hair!

We invited Jennifer Johnson from Pro Do Blow Dry Bar on the show to share some of her professional tips to get rid of it!

She says static is 100 percent caused by lack of hydration.

So here are her tips:

Use a hydrating shampoo and conditioner Remember to deep condition too Don't wash your hair too often Invest in a water-based, leave-in spray (She suggests Staying Alive) Dryer sheets can work too (and maybe even anti-static spray) Use a humidifier while you sleep

You can find Jennifer at: problowdrybar.com.