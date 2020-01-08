How crafty and non-crafty people can help animals in Australia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our sewing blogger Monica Alters says if you're crafty, or even if you aren't, there's a way you can help animals displaced by the wildfires in Australia.

You can make bat wraps and marsupial pouches simply and quickly.

Monica says there are some very easy patterns, but you do need to make them out of specific materials with natural fibers (100 percent cotton, flannel and bamboo). The full list is on her blog.

You can follow Monica at @SookEeDesigns on Facebook and Instagram and find more information and patterns on sookeedesigns.com.