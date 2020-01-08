Historic rivalry on stage at Pioneer Theatre Company with ‘Mary Stuart’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mary Stuart is a play about the historic rivalry between Queen Elizabeth of England and Mary, Queen of Scots, and who has the claim to the country.

It's been a subject of debate for centuries and explored time and time again, recently on film in Mary Queen of Scots.

Now the story's on stage at Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC) January 10 - 25 with Mary Stuart.

We were joined by two actors on The Place. Jamen Nanthakumar plays 'Sir Edward Mortimer', a character created for the play. He acts as the advocate for Mary Stuart to be Queen of both England and Scotland. Anne Bates is in her debut at PTC and plays Queen Elizabeth of England. Both are professional actors who live and work out of New York City.

Tickets to Mary Stuart range from $31-47 (K-12 is half price on Mondays and Tuesdays).

You can find more information pioneertheatre.org or by calling 801-581-6961.