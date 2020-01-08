Here’s a quick and easy way to update a space in your favorite room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mike and Brandon Kay, the JunkHunks say pillows are the quickest and easiest way to update a space. They're budget friendly, especially when you make your own! That way you can get creative with them too. They suggest recovering existing pillows with material you love from old shirts, skirts, towels or rugs.

They're one of the presenters at The Salt Lake Home Show.

And, the JunkHunks know their stuff! With multiple house flips, renovations, TV guest appearances, and top sellers at market venues across the country these hunks are trendsetters. Mike, a real estate agent, and Brandon, a creative entrepreneur, are currently restoring their family's historical 1990's mercantile store as the new JunkHunk headquarters in Mona, in Central Utah.

The JunkHunks will be on the Design Stage:

Friday, Jan. 10 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m.

The Home Show is presented by Mountain America Credit Union at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

Dates:

Friday, January 10, 2019 2:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 11, 2019 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 12, 2019 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission

Adults (Door) $12.00

Adults (Online) $10.00

Weekend Adult (ages 13+) and Seniors 55+ - Valid all three days of the show $15.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE (with a paying adult)

Group Tickets (20 or more) $8.00

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with valid ID on Friday, January 10, 2020. A valid ID must be presented at Will Call in the South Lobby.

Trade Day: All home-related tradespeople or members of an affiliated association get into the show complimentary on Sunday, January 12, 2020. A valid ID must be presented at Will Call. Business cards, association membership cards, employee IDs, vocational school and trade school IDs are accepted.

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeHomeShow.com.