Doctors use fatty tissue from cancer survivor’s love handles to reconstruct breasts

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — Love handles don’t get much love, but one Long Island woman said they changed her life.

Stacey Dunn, 46, was diagnosed with breast cancer a year ago. She had chemotherapy and a double mastectomy.

Doctors at Long Island Jewish Medical Center were able to use the fatty tissue from Dunn’s love handles to help rebuild her breasts after the operation.

“The only area we could find any excess tissue on Stacey was in the love handle area and I don’t think any woman wants to hear that but that’s where we looked,” Dr. Neil Tanna said.

The surgery took more than 11 hours. Now, two months later, Dunn feels great.

“I am me again,” she said.

