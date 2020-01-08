Cuban Braised Short Ribs recipe by Cultivate Craft Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cultivate Craft Kitchen is a downtown-style restaurant for the south end of the Salt Lake Valley open for both lunch and dinner.

It's locally owned and focuses on using local ingredients and believes in the farm-to-table concept.

Rene Negron, Executive Chef and Head Chef Brendan Glenn joined us with a recipe for Cuban Braised Short Ribs.

Mojo

1 Jalapeno

4 Cups Orange Juice

1 Cup Lime Juice

3 cups Cilantro

2 Cups Parsley

2 Tablespoons Cumin

-Blend Until Homogenous

Rice Stock

2 Bay Leaves

4 Cups Chicken Stock

½ Cup Olive oil

2 Tablespoons Dry Thyme

2 Tablespoons Turmeric

1 Teaspoon Coriander

1 Teaspoon Cumin

1 Teaspoon Garlic Powder

1 Tablespoon Salt

2 Teaspoons oregano

1 Teaspoon Black Pepper

- Blend together rice stock and mix equal parts rice and stock. In a pot bring stock to a boil then simmer covered for another 20 mins and let rest off the heat for another 20 minutes. Do not uncover rice during this process.

Short Ribs

- Trim all the gristle and fat off the short rib and cut into 1/4lb portions

- Place in a roasting pan and rub with

- 2 Tablespoons Dry Thyme

- 2 Tablespoons Turmeric

- 1 Teaspoon Coriander

- 1 Teaspoon Cumin

- 1 Teaspoon Garlic Powder

- 1 Tablespoon Salt

- 2 Teaspoons oregano

- 1 Teaspoon Black Pepper

Then Sear in the oven at 400 F for 15 minutes.

Add 2 oranges sliced in half and pour in Mojo Sauce until all the short ribs are covered.

Braise in the oven at 300 F for 3 hours or until Short ribs can be easily pulled apart with a fork.

Slice a plantain lengthwise with the skin on to make thin strips. Then remove skin and soak in cold saltwater until ready to serve.

Sofrito Cream

- 4 Cups Heavy Cream

- 2 Tablespoons Tomato Paste

- 1 Bell Pepper of each color seeded and stemmed

- 1 cup cilantro

- 1 yellow onion quartered

- 4 cloves of garlic

- ½ Jalapeno Seeded

- Blend until smooth

Slice Shitake mushrooms into slices and set aside.

In 3 Separate sauté pans you will need to

- Sauté rice with shitake Mushrooms and capers over medium low heat then add Sofrito Cream and sauté until it can almost hold its shape. 1 cup sofrito cream to 2 cups rice.

- Shallow fry sliced plantain over medium heat until crispy on both sides.

- Sauté shredded short rib over medium heat with mojo sauce until the sauce has thickened and holds to the short rib. 2 Tablespoons mojo to 1 cup Short Rib.

To assemble:

- Sauce plate with mojo and set a 3in ring mold in the center of the plate.

- Firmly pack rice into the mold and leave a small well for the short rib to sit inside.

- Remove ring mold and cover rice with short rib and drizzle a little more mojo over the short rib.

- Place fried plantain slice upright pressing it into the side of the packed rice.

For more information please visit: cultivatecraftkitchen.com.