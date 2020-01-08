A Utah lawmaker wants high schools to start later in the day

SALT LAKE CITY — A resolution introduced ahead of the Utah State Legislature’s 2020 session urges school districts and communities to consider later start times for high schools and charter schools.

House Concurrent Resolution 3, sponsored by Rep. Suzanne Harrison, D-Draper, cites a number of studies that find teens do better with learning, activities and even see reduced depression and suicidal thoughts as a result of getting more sleep. So the resolution urges school districts and communities to consider starting high school no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

“Research indicates that later school start times for high schools result in fewer car accidents, increased academic performance, fewer disciplinary referrals, improved mental health and athletic performance, reduced weekend oversleep, increased number of adolescents getting adequate sleep, and increased total sleep time,” she wrote in the resolution.

The resolution will be considered when the legislature meets later this month. A resolution is a statement by the legislature and has no binding policy effect.