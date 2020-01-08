$4.9 billion for education, $100 million for air quality in Utah governor’s proposed budget

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Governor Gary Herbert unveiled his proposed budget for the next year, seeking to invest in ways to fund education and dramatically improve the state’s air quality.

The proposed $20 billion budget takes into account the legislature’s recent overhaul of the tax code, including a $160 million income tax cut. Lawmakers cut the income tax (which is earmarked for education) but also raised the sales tax on food, gasoline and imposed new taxes on some services. It’s now the subject of a citizen referendum gathering signatures to force a public vote to overturn it.

Utahns should start seeing more money in their paychecks as a result of the income tax cut, the governor insisted.

During a presentation at This is the Place Heritage Park, the governor announced $4.9 billion for education, with $290 million in ongoing funding earmarked for K-12. The governor is also seeking a freeze on higher-ed tuition rates until Utah’s colleges and universities can determine what “affordable” is.

He also announced a stunning $100 million investment in air quality initiatives, with an eye toward building out the state’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The goal is to spread out the charging infrastructure, so people can feel more confident in buying electric cars and being able to travel across the state. That will cost about $63 million.

Gov. Herbert proposed spending $34 million on transit improvements. The money will go toward Utah’s Department of Transportation, who would coordinate with the Utah Transit Authority on best ways to spend it. The governor also proposed lifting a cap on transit-oriented development projects, which are developments centered around TRAX, FrontRunner and bus stops.

The governor’s proposed budget also included a $40 million endowment to create new parks and preserve open space.

He also proposed enacting new taxes on vaping products, similar to tobacco; more money for crisis centers and mental health treatment; and continuing to fund Medicaid expansion.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 News and fox13now.com as information becomes available.