Winter hats and coats: what to wear where

During the cold winter months you want to stay warm and bundled up when you go outside.

But you also want to look classy, right?

Dani Slaugh, Personal Stylist & Wardrobe Consultant joined us with how to take winter coats and hats from drab to fab!

She says it's always a good idea to have two coats, two hats and two pairs of gloves. One set could be for dressy occasions and the other for more fun, casual things.

And if you're hesitant to wear a hat, Dani says there's one tip to keep in mind: wear it right at your eyebrow.

You can learn more from Dani at: stylebydani.com.