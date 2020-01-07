× Utah has better than average life expectancy, but less affordability

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah is among the best places to live, according to new reports.

TermLife2Go says that Utah has the ninth-best life expectancy.

The life insurance review site says Utah residents have a life expectancy of 79.3 years.

Hawaii has the highest life expectancy at 81.5 years.

Utah ranks No. 19 among the best states for raising a family, according to WalletHub.

WalletHub also says that Utah has the lowest divorce rate and the highest number of families with young kids among all fifty states.

Minnesota is ranked No. 1 on the list of best states for families. Minnesota benefits from a strong ranking for health, safety, and education.

According to WalletHub’s algorithms, Utah is No. 25 for health and safety, No. 21 for education and child care, and No. 37 for affordability.