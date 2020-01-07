× ‘The Masked Dancer’ coming to FOX with Ellen DeGeneres producing

HOLLYWOOD — FOX is partnering with Ellen DeGeneres on a new series inspired by a popular segment on “The Ellen Show.”

Like “The Masked Singer,” “The Masked Dancer” will feature celebrity contestants performing while covered from head-to-toe- in elaborate costumes and masks, leaving the judges and audiences to guess their identities.

DeGeneres introduced a dancing segment on her program as a nod to “The Masked Singer.”

“We’re still blown away by THE MASKED SINGER’s massive impact on pop culture, but when Ellen debuted her own inventive segment, ‘The Masked Dancer,’ on her show, we were truly amazed,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment. “We are thrilled to partner with Ellen on this new format and take THE MASKED DANCER to a whole new creative level.”

DeGeneres and Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television will be the executive producers for “The Masked Dancer.”

No premiere date has been announced.