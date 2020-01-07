× Oscar Mayer looking for paid Weinermobile drivers

VERONA, Wis. – If you’ve ever dreamed of driving the Weinermobile, well, here’s your chance.

Oscar Mayer is looking for its next Hotdogger, a spokesperson who will get to travel nationwide in the Weinermobile.

The ideal candidate would be a graduating college senior who has “an appetite for adventure and are willing to see the country through the windshield of the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile.” Applicants should have a degree preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing, though candidates will not be limited to those.

The job is full-time and will last one year. Whoever is chosen for the job will represent the Oscar Mayer brand through radio and television appearances, newspaper interviews, as well as retail and charity functions. The candidate will also have to maintain their company car, the infamous Weinermobile.

To apply for the position, email your resume to wmrequest@kraftheinzcompany.com or mail to:

Oscar Mayer

Attn: Hotdogger Position

560 E. Verona Avenue

Verona, WI 53593

