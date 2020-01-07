Honey Garlic Salmon recipe and Instant Pot life hacks from My Own Meal Plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alex Daynes from My Own Meal Plan joined us with a simple and delicious recipe that will keep you on the right healthy track.

Honey Garlic Salmon

2-4 servings

1 salmon fillet

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup honey

1 clove garlic

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Preheat oven to 350. Line a baking sheet with tin foil.

Remove any bones in the salmon. Sprinkle with salt & pepper.

In a small microwaveable bowl, microwave the olive oil, butter, honey, and garlic and mix until smooth. Brush honey sauce over fillet.

Bake for 10-15 minutes, or until salmon becomes soft pink in color.

Alex also gave us some tips for people who are new at Instant Pot cooking. She says three of her favorite things to cook in an Instant Pot are eggs, potatoes and frozen chicken breasts (yes, frozen!). She shared a life hack... make sure there's liquid with whatever you cook (she recommends 1/2 c. of water or chicken broth).

You can learn more at: myownmealplans.com.