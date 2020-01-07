Forget goal-setting, try HABIT-setting, and here’s why

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every New Year is a great time to look at who you are and how you live your life. Jessica Florez, wellness professional and owner of Encompass Wellness in Utah, stopped by today to tell us about "habit-setting" and how they will help change your life more than just making the typical New Year's resolutions.

It has been said that our habits make us who we are. So Jessica recommends finding out your current habits, then adjusting to incorporate the daily habits you want.

"To start habit-setting, become aware of your current habits by writing them down," Jessica said. "Then tweak or write new ones. Pick one to three to focus on, so it's not so overwhelming."

Some of Jessica's habits, for a little inspiration:

Have your clothes ready to go the night before.

Meal Prep on Sunday.

Avoid distractions. Avoid all electronics when waking up. Use a clock radio as an alarm instead of your phone.

90% is just showing up. Find an accountability partner. You will show up if you have someone waiting for you.

Find Jessica and all she has to offer at Encompass Wellness Studio.