Disneyland brings back discounted tickets, expands deal to 'kids everywhere'

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Disneyland is ringing in 2020 with a twist on its annual deal on multi-day tickets – the discounts previously enjoyed by Southern California residents are now being offered to children everywhere.

Families visiting from outside of Southern California can buy a three-day pass for children ages 3 to 9 at the price of $67 per day.

The tickets are available through May 18, 2020 with a limit of eight tickets per person, per day. The ticket also includes one Magic Morning which allows visitors to enter the park an hour before the public. The Magic Morning pass is valid for select attractions on select days.

Tickets must be purchased in advance as the offer is not available at ticket booths located by the resort’s main entrance. Passes expire 13 days after first use or on May 21, 2020, whichever comes first. See more information here.

The offer is notable in that it comes just 10 days ahead of the opening of its eagerly anticipated Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride at Disneyland. The newest attraction in Star Wars: Galaxy Edge is expected to draw massive crowds when it opens Jan. 17.

Other events on the horizon at the Disneyland Resort include the Lunar New Year celebration from Jan. 17 through Feb. 9, and the Food and Wine Festival from Feb. 28 through April 21 — both at California Adventure park.

Disneyland, meanwhile, is unveiling its new “Magic Happens” parade starting Feb. 28.

It’s unclear yet whether Disney plans to hike its prices for theme park tickets and annual passes, something the resort typically does every year without an announcement in advance.

The last three increases occurred Jan. 6, 2019, Feb. 11, 2018 and Feb. 12, 2017 — all Sundays.

Full details about the discounted multi-day tickets can be found here.