Win a Hyperlite Franchise Wakeboard with Transit Bindings from BoardCo.com and the Utah Boat Show & Water Sports Expo!
-
From animal shows to carnival games and even bounce houses – you can have it all this weekend
-
Win a family 4-pack of tickets to the Salt Lake Home Show at the Mountain America Expo Center!
-
Surfer rescued by Coast Guard helicopter after shark attack says he plans to keep riding waves
-
Three men and a dog survive near-freezing water and high winds on Utah Lake
-
Significant change made on some gun sales conducted at gun shows
-
-
Officers save dog’s life from freezing water
-
Tired of traffic at Point of the Mountain? UTA hopes to help
-
UTA celebrates 20th Trax anniversary
-
You won’t want to miss what’s new in home improvement at the Farmington Fall Home Expo
-
Former UTA worker charged with stealing $290,000 from bus fare boxes
-
-
Study proceeds exploring a state takeover of the Utah Transit Authority
-
‘This one is for you’: Utah State scores 129 in game dedicated to super-fan who died at 35
-
2 dogs made it home in time for Christmas thanks to a self-described dog whisperer and her county bus