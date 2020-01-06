Students walk 1,000 miles to raise money for families of fallen soldiers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK CITY - Five Texas A&M students came to Park City to raise money for soldiers killed in the line of duty.

The group of college students is walking a thousand miles for the families of the fallen Special Operations Warriors.

This is the third year the group has taken on this endeavor.

The money they raise will help pay for college for children of the special operations soldiers.

The charitable group commenced their journey at the Grand Canyons and will complete the walk in the Grand Tetons.

Anyone interested in donating to the charity can do so by going to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation.