Salt City Swing can put some swag in your step this New Year

If your New Year's resolutions include learning something new, going on more date nights, or literally learning to dance, we found a non-profit who will teach beginners to Swing Dance - on a budget!

Salt City Swing artistic director Anthony Chen, and instructor Irina Amzashvili, stopped by to demonstrate the art of Swing, and tell us more about the history of Swing-era dances.

"Lindy Hop is the most popular swing-era dance; it has roots in African-American culture, becoming more prominent in the late 1920s and experiencing a resurgence in the 1990s," Anthony said.

Salt City Swing hosts classes for brand new beginners, to more experienced dancers, for all ages. Many people show up without a partner and make close friends along the way! All you need is a pair of shoes that don`t have too much tread, plus comfortable clothes, and you're all set.

Their classes are month-long progressive classes; each series consists of 4 classes - once a week - with each class building on previous material to help build a solid foundation for every student.

The cost for the month is $45, with discounts for full-time students, military, or seniors (65+). For their January series, they're offering a promotion where you can bring a friend for free if they are a first time student! Beginner classes start Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 and go until Jan. 30. Learn more by visiting their website, www.saltcityswing.org.

MORE ABOUT ANTHONY AND IRINA

Anthony and Irina are the two head instructors; they are international award-winning swing dancers, and have been partnering together since 2015, and collectively have more than 25 years of swing dancing experience. They travel all around the world teaching classes, performing, and spreading the joys of swing dancing!