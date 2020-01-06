Safe Haven bill would give parents more time to consider relinquishing a newborn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - A lawmaker is proposing a change to Utah's safe haven law.

The safe haven law allows a newborn baby to be given to hospital staff, no questions asked. This law is designed to prevent the abandonment or death of newborns.

Millcreek representative Patrice Arent is proposing the change to give parents more time to make that decision.

The bill would adjust the law to allow parents 30 days to turn in the newborns to hospitals.

The changes would also provide more clarity for the law.

Under the new law, the Department of Health would need to make rules for resolving conflicting birth certificates.

The change would also set aside $50,000 for education on the option.

The Safe Haven law was adopted in 2001.