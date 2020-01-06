Rich’s Picks: Salt Lake is on the music map

Posted 2:36 pm, January 6, 2020, by , Updated at 02:55PM, January 6, 2020

What's new in Rich's Picks?  A lot of good stuff brought to you by LiveNation.com.

Coming up in 2020 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena:

Friday, January 31  - Miranda Lambert Wild Card Tour

Saturday, February 8 - Brandi Carlile

Sunday, February 23 -TobyMac Hits Deep Tour

Thursday, February 27 - Blake Shelton Friends and Heroes 2020

Saturday, February 29 - Hip Hop Legends 2020 Tour, Headed by Lucicrus!

Saturday, March 21 - Post Malone Runaway Tour

Thursday, March 26 - Céline Dion Courage World Tour

And when the weather warms up.... there's a full lineup at USANA.

Thursday, May 21 - Journey with Pretenders

Sunday, June 7 - Alanis Morissette with special guest Garbage & also appearing Liz Phair

Tuesday, June 16 - Chicago with Rick Springfield

Monday, August 24 - Maroon 5

Tuesday, September 1- The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker

Wednesday, September 2 - The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour

Thursday, September 24 - KISS: End of the Road World Tour

But while it's chilly out, there are also some concerts coming indoors... to your local theater!

"The Doors: Break on Thru -  A Celebration of Ray Manzarek" is in theaters Wednesday, February 12.  Pick your time and theater at thedoorsfilm.com.

Tuesday, January 7: "Mystify: Michael Hutchence".  Find tickets and theaters at fathomevents.com.

