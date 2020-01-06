Rich’s Picks: Salt Lake is on the music map

What's new in Rich's Picks? A lot of good stuff brought to you by LiveNation.com.
Coming up in 2020 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena:
Friday, January 31 - Miranda Lambert Wild Card Tour
Saturday, February 8 - Brandi Carlile
Sunday, February 23 -TobyMac Hits Deep Tour
Thursday, February 27 - Blake Shelton Friends and Heroes 2020
Saturday, February 29 - Hip Hop Legends 2020 Tour, Headed by Lucicrus!
Saturday, March 21 - Post Malone Runaway Tour
Thursday, March 26 - Céline Dion Courage World Tour
And when the weather warms up.... there's a full lineup at USANA.
Thursday, May 21 - Journey with Pretenders
Sunday, June 7 - Alanis Morissette with special guest Garbage & also appearing Liz Phair
Tuesday, June 16 - Chicago with Rick Springfield
Monday, August 24 - Maroon 5
Tuesday, September 1- The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker
Wednesday, September 2 - The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour
Thursday, September 24 - KISS: End of the Road World Tour
But while it's chilly out, there are also some concerts coming indoors... to your local theater!
"The Doors: Break on Thru - A Celebration of Ray Manzarek" is in theaters Wednesday, February 12. Pick your time and theater at thedoorsfilm.com.
Tuesday, January 7: "Mystify: Michael Hutchence". Find tickets and theaters at fathomevents.com.