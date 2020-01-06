× Red Cross offers Super Bowl tickets contest to bring in blood donors

SALT LAKE CITY – The American Red Cross has come up with a contest to combat a critical blood shortage.

The Red Cross is giving blood donors a chance to win tickets to the Super Bowl.

The fifty-fourth edition of the NFL championship game is set to be played in Miami on Sunday, February 2.

To enter the contest, donors must offer blood, platelet, or AB Elite plasma before January 19.

The Red Cross says it will present the winner with roundtrip airfare for two to Miami, a three-night hotel stay, and $500 gift card for other expenses. The winner also receives two tickets to the Super Bowl.

Potential donors can go to RedCrossBlood.org for more information.