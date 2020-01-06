× Head coach of Utah Royals FC moving up to U.S. Soccer

SALT LAKE CITY – The head coach of Utah Royals FC is on her way to be the head coach of a national team.

Laura Harvey will become the head coach of the U-20 Women’s National Team with U.S. Soccer.

Utah Royals FC says Harvey and the team are mutually parting ways.

Coach Harvey says the only job that could take her away from Utah is coaching on the international level.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed the last two years as the Head Coach of Utah Royals FC and working with all of the staff involved with the RSL family,” Harvey says.

Harvey has set her aims high for her new position with U.S. Soccer.

“We are looking to qualify immediately for the U-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup, so I will hit the ground running,” she says.

Harvey has been with the Utah Royals FC since before its inaugural season in 2018.

As head coach, Harvey built a record of 19-17-12. Her overall record is 72-52-38. Her record includes two playoff appearances.

Assistant coach Scott Parkinson will serve as the interim coach while the team conducts the search for a permanent replacement.