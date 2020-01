Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you get a new DSLR camera recently? It can be intimidating at first! Scott Candelaria with Candelaria Photography shared the following tips for getting comfortable with your gear.

1. Aperture Mode - Get that Bokeh

2. Protect your Lens and Sensor

3. Shoot a Ton

4. Listen to a Podcast - "The Beginner Photography Podcast"

5. Cheat Sheet for Settings

To get in touch with Scott, call or text 801-707-9648 or visit his website.