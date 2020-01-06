52 F35As take to the skies over Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — There's only one place in the world where it could happen.

Only Hill Air Force Base in Northern Utah has a full complement of F-35As, the 5th Generation joint strike fighter the U.S. will use to project military power around the world.

Upon the arrival of its 78th F-35A, the 388th fighter wing wanted to demonstrate its ability to get a full combat-ready wing into the air, and they did it with speed and precision on Monday morning, according to Col. Michael Ebner, the Vice Commander of the 388th.

"Our entire ramp was full of aircraft and we just emptied it up," Ebner said.

The wing launched 51 of its 52 available planes in less than 15 minutes.

That's more advanced fighters than any country other than the U.S. has in its entire military.

The 52nd plane landed a few minutes later after maintenance fixed a problem.

The remainder of the wing's F-35As are deployed with the 34th squadron of the 388th at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates.