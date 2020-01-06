× 43 items removed from Daybell house Friday, Sheriff’s Office says

SALEM, Idaho — Investigators seized 43 items as they served a search warrant at Chad Daybell’s house in Salem, Idaho last week.

The seized items include computers, cellphones, journals, documents and medications, a news release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office and investigators from the Rexburg Police Department and the FBI participated in Friday’s search, which took most of the day, the news release said.

The home was then released back to Chad Daybell’s sons: Seth and Garth Daybell.

Chad Daybell’s wife Tammy died in the home in October. Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries said investigators were looking for any forensic evidence related to her death.

“That’s what we’re looking for and hoping to find, is something that would help identify if there was something that was used in her death,” he said, in an interview Friday.

When Tammy passed away in the home in October, Sheriff Humphries said the coroner originally determined she died from natural causes. He said sheriff’s deputies looked through the home at that time, but found nothing unusual.

However, they now believe Tammy’s death is suspicious. Her body was exhumed from a cemetery in Springville, Utah. Sheriff Humphries explained that they’ll likely be waiting another two or three weeks for autopsy results.

Within weeks of Tammy’s death, Chad Daybell re-married a woman named Lori Vallow. Rexburg Police are currently working on finding two of her children, who went missing in September.

Sheriff Humphries believes the disappearance of 7-year old Joshua Vallow and 17-year old Tylee Ryan are connected to Tammy’s death. The two children are believed to be in serious danger.

