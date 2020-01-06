117 new U.S. citizens naturalized at Utah State Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — 117 people are now U.S. citizens after taking the oath of allegiance at the Utah State Capitol on Monday.

Family and friends packed the capitol rotunda to support their loved ones.

“Today is a very exciting day for me to be an American citizen,” said Tesfaye Bedadaebsa from Ethiopia.

People from all over the world took the oath of allegiance to become U.S. citizens.

Amelia and Oliver Kersey are from England, but say Utah is home.

“We’ve lived here about 10 years. We have three kids. They’re all here, we just kind of planted roots here and Utah’s become home for us,” said Oliver Kersey.

Many people have been waiting for years to become official citizens.

“To enjoy this beautiful country, like it gave me so many opportunities and to stay with my family and see them grow up my grandkids and my family,” said Lorenzo Moscuzza from Argentina.