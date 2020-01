× Body found on hiking trail behind Utah State Capitol Building

SALT LAKE CITY — A body has been found on a hiking trail near Victory Road in Salt Lake.

A hiker called in the body around 10:00 Sunday morning, according to Lieutenant Brett Olsen with SLCPD.

The body is reportedly in a state of decomposition.

Police, homicide and the medical examiner’s office are on scene conducting a preliminary investigation.

This is a developing story.