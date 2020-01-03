Westley is hoping 2020 is the year he gets adopted for good

Westley is a tiny, 10-year-old shih tzu boy who is ready for his forever home!

He has been neutered and is updated on all vaccinations.  He's been given a clean bill of health (blood work, urinalysis and a heart worm test).

Although he is a "senior", he is a very lively little guy who loves to go outside to a fenced backyard.

His potty training is described as "excellent".

Westley is a sweetheart who gets along well with everyone and loves to be in the same room with his human.

He could be in a home alone, or with other pets.

If you'd like more information about Westley, please visit: hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is holding an adoption event on Saturday, January 4 from 1-5pm at the Petco in West Valley (3637 South 2700 West).

