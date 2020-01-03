× Utah’s representatives react to the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s congressional representatives are publicly reacting to the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed when a rocket hit his vehicle near Baghdad International Airport.

The Pentagon has confirmed it was a strike ordered by Pres. Donald Trump.

Senator Mitt Romney described Soleimani as “a depraved terrorist who had the blood of hundreds of American servicemen and women on his hands.”

Sen. Romney made the statement through his official Twitter account

Qassem Soleimani was a depraved terrorist who had the blood of hundreds of American servicemen and women on his hands, and who was doubtlessly planning operations to further harm our citizens and allies. — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) January 3, 2020

Sen. Romney also said, “it’s imperative that the US & our allies articulate & pursue a coherent strategy for protecting our security interests in the region.”

Senator Mike Lee said Soleimani’s death is “big victory for the safety of the American people.”

“The death of Qasem Soleimani is a big victory for the safety of the American people. As always, I am anxious to learn about the legal justification for this action, and look forward to being briefed by the Pentagon and the White House,” a statement from Lee’s office said.

The representative of Utah’s 2nd District, Chris Stewart, expressed support to Pres. Donald Trump for the action. Rep. Stewart commended Pres. Trump for what Stewart calls the president’s “decisive leadership.”

I want to thank @POTUS for his decisive leadership as well as the brilliance of our intelligence & military forces. Soleimani was a terrorist who was responsible for hundreds of American deaths & creating chaos & instability in the region. The world is a safer place without him. — Rep. Chris Stewart (@RepChrisStewart) January 3, 2020

Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah’s 4th Congressional District said a “coherent and long-term strategy” is needed for the protection of the United States and freedom abroad.

“A terrorist who plotted against and killed Americans has received justice. I share Utahns’ concerns today about what this action means for our men and women in the military who put their lives on the line to defend America and our freedom. Our reaction as a country must be to come together, not as Republicans and Democrats, but as Americans. I will be analyzing the information and intelligence regarding the evolving situation and asking questions about the strategy with our allies. We must ensure there is a coherent and long-term strategy to protect the United States and to protect freedom abroad. I will not put American soldiers in harm’s way without a clear plan and unless the risk is warranted,” a statement from McAdams said.

FOX 13 has reached out to Utah’s other representatives for a reaction to the U.S. action against Soleimani.