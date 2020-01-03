Slow Roasted Cod with Chile Crisp and Herb Salad

Serves 4

1½-lb. skinless cod

2 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt

4 small shallots, thinly sliced

2 heads of garlic, separated into cloves, sliced

1½ cups vegetable oil

2 3″ cinnamon sticks

6 star anise pods

1 2″ piece ginger, peeled, very finely chopped

¼ cup crushed red pepper flakes

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 tsp. sugar

1 small white onion

3 Persian cucumbers, sliced

1 cup parsley

1 cup cilantro

1 cup mint

1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Place cod on a lined baking sheet and rub with olive oil and season with salt. Roast in the oven for 25-30 minutes until opaque and flesh flakes apart when pressed.

Meanwhile, bring shallots, garlic, oil, cinnamon, and star anise to a simmer in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Maintain a gentle simmer, swirling pot occasionally, until garlic and shallots are browned and crisp, 20–25 minutes.

Mix ginger, red pepper, soy sauce, and sugar in a medium bowl. Strain shallot mixture through a fine-mesh sieve set over ginger mixture. Let garlic and shallot cool in sieve (this will allow them to crisp further) before stirring back into chile oil.

Toss onion, cucumbers, parsley, cilantro, mint, and lemon juice in a medium bowl to combine; season salad with salt.

Divide fish between plates. Spoon chile crisp over. Top with herb salad.

