Search and rescue crews looking for CA teen in Millcreek Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews are trying to find a California boy who disappeared in Millcreek Canyon Thursday.

A Unified Police Department spokesman said the boy, age 17, took an Uber ride to the canyon with the intention of going on a 16-mile hike, but he did not tell anyone his intended route.

Police are working to track down the Uber driver to learn where the boy was dropped off.

The search for the missing teen is focused on the Rattlesnake Gulch area.

The boy has a winter coat but he is not believed to have much experience in cold outdoor conditions, the UPD spokesman said. Police have unsuccessfully tried pinging the boy’s cellphone to help pinpoint his location.

