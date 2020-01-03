× Police, FBI serving search warrant at Daybell home

SALEM, Idaho — Police and FBI agents are searching the home of Chad Daybell and his deceased wife Tammy, East Idaho News reports.

Investigators with Rexburg PD, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the forensic unit from the FBI’s field office in Salt Lake City responded to the home early Friday, the report said.

“We are offering investigative, forensic and technical assistance in Idaho and Utah. Today, members of our Evidence Response Team are in Rexburg assisting with evidence collection. Our Victim Specialist has also been made available to the families of Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan,” an FBI spokeswoman told FOX 13.

Daybell and his wife Lori have refused to cooperate with police looking into the welfare of Lori’s two children—7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan—who have not been seen since September.

Investigators with Rexburg, Idaho Police believe the two children are in serious danger.

A deputy told East Idaho News that there is an “active crime scene” at the Salem home Friday, and investigators are looking for forensic evidence such as blood or chemicals to shed some light on the case.

“This has been in the works for several days,” Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries told East Idaho News. “When you are doing an investigation, you have to accumulate evidence, and the process takes time.”

Tammy Daybell was found dead in the home on October 19. She was originally thought to have died of natural causes, but her death has since been deemed suspicious. Her remains were exhumed on December 11 and investigators are awaiting autopsy results, East Idaho News reports.

