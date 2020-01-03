Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mandy Taylor is a Certified KonMari™ Consultant, one of just a few in Utah.

She joined us with ideas to start your tidying journey in the new year, and how to set and maintain your goals for a tidy home.

Mandy says you need to have a clear 20/20 vision for organization. She says it all starts by choosing to only keep the things that are useful and bring you joy. Then store the "like" items together and get ride of the things that aren't useful or that don't bring you joy.

You can find Mandy at TidyAtHome.com or on Thumbtack listed under home organizer in South Jordan and on Instagram @tidayathome.taylor.

She's offering a discount code for viewers of 20 percent off for the first booking session when you mention this segment and write a review on Thumbtack or Instagram. (Note: this offer is only good for the month of January).