Dogs need blood too! See how canine donations work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mountain West Veterinary Specialists specializes in emergency medicine, surgery and internal medicine for some of the sickest animals.

They're open 24/7 and have a huge team as well as advanced equipment such as ultrasounds, CT scans X-Ray, surgery suites, ventilators and oxygen cages.

When dogs are sick, you may not realize they can need blood just like humans do.

The 'Wagging Tails Blood Bank' inside Mountain West Veterinary Specialists collects blood for those situations. Owners bring their dogs in to donate.

Dogs can give every three or four months. But, they must be between 18 months and seven years old, and at least 45 or 50 pounds. The donor dogs must be in good health, and must be willing to lay down for the 20 minute process.

If you're interested in learning more, visit: mtnwestvet.com or find them on Facebook or Instagram.

Mountain West Veterinary Specialists are located at 908 North Main Street, Layton, Utah.