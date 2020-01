× Catching up with Utah’s ‘millennium baby’ as she turns 20 years old

SALT LAKE CITY — 20 years ago, the first Y2K baby for the State of Utah was delivered.

Fox 13 News spent the next day in the hospital with baby Brinlee Shephard and her family, but now we hear from Brinlee herself.

Here’s what the millennium baby has been up to these past 20 years: